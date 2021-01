FILE PHOTO: A model walks on an in-house catwalk at the ASOS headquarters in London April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Friday it would invest 90 million pounds ($122 million) in a new fulfilment centre in Staffordshire, central England.

It said the new centre would employ 2,000 over the next three years.

($1 = 0.7369 pounds)