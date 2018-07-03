UK's ASOS names former ITV boss Crozier as next chairman

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Tuesday Adam Crozier, the former boss of broadcaster ITV, will succeed Brian McBride as its chairman.

Crozier, the current chairman of hotels-to-coffee-chain group Whitbread, will take over from McBride, who has been with ASOS for six years, after its annual shareholders’ meeting on Nov. 29.

Established in 2000 for fashion-conscious twenty-somethings, ASOS is Britain’s biggest e-commerce success story and its current market capitalisation of 5.12 billion pounds ($6.73 billion) is bigger than Marks & Spencer’s.

Crozier, 54, was ITV’s chief executive until June 2017 and is also a former boss of the Royal Mail and the Football Association. ($1 = 0.7606 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)