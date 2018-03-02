ASOS finance chief to quit firm

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Friday its Chief Financial Officer Helen Ashton will step down from her role next month.

Ashton, finance chief since September 2015, will retire from the board on April 30 but remain an employee until August 31 to ensure an orderly handover.

ASOS did not say if Ashton has another job to go to.

It said Chief Executive Nick Beighton, who was previously CFO of the retailer, will cover Ashton’s role until her replacement is identified. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)