July 13, 2017 / 6:19 AM / a month ago

ASOS sees full-year sales growth at upper end of guided range

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Asos on Thursday forecast sales growth for the full 2016-17 year at the upper end of its 30-35 percent guided range, as it reported continued strong trading both in its home market and overseas.

Asos, which sells fashion aimed at 20-somethings, said total retail sales rose 32 percent to 660.1 million pounds ($852.7 million) in the four months to June 30.

UK sales increased 16 percent, while international sales rose 44 percent.

Asos said it expected full-year pretax profit to be in line with the market consensus - 79.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7742 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

