ASOS not raising prices despite soaring freight costs -CEO

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS has not increased prices for consumers despite soaring costs, particularly freight, its boss said on Thursday.

“We have not changed any of our pricing, quite the contrary, we’ve invested heavily in it and will continue to do so,” Nick Beighton told reporters on Thursday after ASOS updated on trading.

"Continuing to invest heavily in the customer, in our business, is absolutely the right thing to do for the medium and long term," he said.