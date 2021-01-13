ASOS raises profit view on strong Christmas sales

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS forecast full year profit at the top end of market expectations after reporting a 23% jump in retail sales over the four months to Dec. 31, benefiting from strong demand during pandemic lockdowns.

The group, which sells fashion aimed at people in their 20s, said on Wednesday total revenue also rose 23% to 1.36 billion pounds ($1.86 billion).