Britain's ASOS beats sales forecasts in Christmas period

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS beat analysts’ expectations for sales growth in the key Christmas trading period, indicating that management has addressed the operational issues that plagued it in 2019.

ASOS, which sells fashion aimed at 20-somethings, said on Thursday its retail sales rose 20% in the four months to Dec. 31. That compares to analysts’ expectations of growth of around 15%.

The group said it was on track with its plans for the full 2019-20 year and its outlook was unchanged. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle)