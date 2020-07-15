Britain's ASOS sees sales rise 10% in lockdown period

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Wednesday its sales rose 10% in the four months to June 30, benefiting from trading through the coronavirus lockdown while store based rivals were forced to shutter shops.

The group, which is focused on the 20-something demographic, said it was cautious on the short to medium term outlook on demand but forecast full year pretax profit towards the top end of market expectations, despite material incremental COVID-19 costs.

ASOS also said it would repay previously claimed job retention furlough support from the UK government. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)