Company News
March 19, 2019 / 7:20 AM / in 2 hours

UK online retailer ASOS hit by teething problems at U.S. warehouse

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - British online retailer ASOS said its new warehouse in Atlanta struggled to cope with demand in its second quarter, resulting in a dip in U.S. sales, adding to challenges in the French and German markets.

ASOS reported total retail sales up 11 percent in constant currency to 641.3 million pounds ($850.4 million) in the quarter to Feb. 28, and said it was confident growth would strengthen in the second half, putting it on track to meet its full-year guidance.

$1 = 0.7541 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

