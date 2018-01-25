FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 7:15 AM / in 4 hours

UK's Asos beats forecasts for Christmas sales​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS on Thursday beat forecasts for sales growth in the key Christmas period, putting it firmly in the sector’s winners’ camp for festive trading.

ASOS, which sells fashion aimed at 20-somethings, said total retail sales rose 30 percent to 790.4 million pounds ($1.13 billion) in the four months to Dec. 31.

That compared to analysts’ average forecast of growth of 27.4 percent.

ASOS said UK sales increased 23 percent, while international sales were up 35 percent.

The group said there was no change to its financial guidance for the 2017-18 year. ($1 = 0.7006 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

