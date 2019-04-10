Earnings Season
April 10, 2019 / 6:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

ASOS H1 pre-tax profit down 87 percent y/y

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 10 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS on Wednesday reported an 87 percent drop in pre-tax profit in the first-half, hurt by poor trade in the crucial run-up to Christmas and logistical hiccups as it entered the U.S. market.

Pre-tax profit for the six months to end-February came in at 4 million pounds ($5.23 million) on sales up 14 percent to 1.31 billion pounds.

“Our performance across H1 has been disappointing and we are capable of achieving more,” the company said in a statement. “We are confident of delivering a stronger performance in the second half.” ($1 = 0.7654 pounds) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below