April 11, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Online retailer ASOS reports first-half sales up 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer ASOS reported a 27 percent rise in first-half retail sales on Wednesday and forecast similar growth in the second half, driving a need for more investment in logistics and distribution.

The British company, which targets twenty-something shoppers, reported retail sales of 1.13 billion pounds ($1.60 billion), and pretax profit of 29.9 million pounds, broadly in line with forecasts.

Analysts were expecting retail sales of 1.15 billion pounds and pretax profit of 30.8 million pounds, according to a consensus of 19 analysts. ($1 = 0.7046 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

