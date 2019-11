Nov 11 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings agreed to sell its Japanese operations to Novartis’ Sandoz for up to 400 million euros ($440.80 million) through a unit as it looks to cut debt, the South African drugmaker said on Monday.

The unit, Aspen Global Incorporated, will also transfer all its shares in Aspen Japan K.K to Sandoz and any related intellectual property. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)