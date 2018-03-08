FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
March 8, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare is looking to expand its infant milk formula business into Saudi Arabia, its deputy Chief Executive said on Thursday, as the pharmaceutical company seeks to grow its brand presence in the Middle-East.

“We’ve started some very small test sampling of the markets in the Middle East where Saudi Arabia is a particularly attractive market there,” group deputy Chief Executive Gus Attridge told Reuters. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.