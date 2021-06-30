Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Aspen Pharmacare gets $700 mln loan from global financial institutions

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare said on Wednesday it had received a loan of 600 million euro ($711.84 million) from global finance institutions to help to refinance existing loans and to develop vaccines.

International Finance Institution (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank said in a statement that the loan will “refinance existing debt and strengthen the company’s balance sheet, supporting Aspen’s operations including production of vaccines.”

Aspen is sourcing COVID-19 vaccine ingredients from Johnson & Johnson to package the vaccines in South Africa, a process known as fill and finish. ($1 = 0.8429 euros) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee. Editing by Jane Merriman)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up