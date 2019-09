JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare Holdings said on Wednesday full-year normalised earnings fell by 7% and it would not pay a dividend this year.

Normalised headline earnings per share from continuing operations fell to 1,414.3 cents in the year ended June 30 from a restated 1,518.4 cents a year ago. ($1 = 14.7045 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by David Gregorio)