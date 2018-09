JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare, Africa’s biggest generic drugmaker, said on Thursday it will sell its global infant formula business to French dairy group Lactalis for 12.9 billion rand ($864.46 million), as it seeks to cash in on growing demand for baby milk.

The business sells infant milk formula in the Asia-Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, and has a growing presence in the Middle East and China. ($1 = 14.9226 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)