South Africa's Aspen's half year earnings up, expects coronavirus impact

JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd reported a marginal rise in half-year normalised earnings on Thursday as the drugmaker’s manufacturing unit benefited from the restart of heparin sales to third party customers.

The nearly 170-year-old drug maker, with a presence in about 56 countries, said normalised headline earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 707 cents in the six-months ended Dec. 31, from a restated 702.4 cents in 2018.

Aspen said the outbreak of the coronavirus has resulted in its Chinese commercial team being largely inactive since February, which will inevitably impact performance.