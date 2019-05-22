South African drugmaker Aspen in talks with potential European partner

JOHANNESBURG, May 22 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare said on Wednesday it is in talks with a potential partner in Europe after announcing in March a strategic review of its European and domestic commercial pharmaceuticals businesses.

Without giving details, in March, Aspen said under the first phase of the review it would split its South African commercial pharmaceuticals business into two divisions to sharpen its focus.

On Wednesday it advised shareholders in a brief statement to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)