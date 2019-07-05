South African drugmaker Aspen terminates talks with potential European partner

JOHANNESBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare said on Friday it had terminated talks with a potential partner in Europe, after announcing in March a strategic review of its European and domestic commercial pharmaceuticals businesses.

“Shareholders are advised that Aspen is now in a position to explore options with other potential partners in order to optimise its European Commercial Pharmaceuticals business,” Aspen said in a statement.

Without giving details, in March, Aspen said under the first phase of the review it would split its South African commercial pharmaceuticals business into two divisions to sharpen its focus.

Over the past five years Aspen has transitioned from a generics-focused pharmaceutical business operating in a few select countries into a multi-national firm with strong regional brands and diversifying into specialised therapies such as thrombosis and anaesthetics. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by David Evans)