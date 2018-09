JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - South African drug maker Aspen Pharmacare said on Tuesday it was in discussions to sell its global infant formula business, but did not give any further details.

Aspen’s infant milk formula business sells infant milk formula in the Asia-Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, and has a growing presence in the Middle East and China. It’s shares traded up 2.3 percent at 271.50 rand. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by James Macharia)