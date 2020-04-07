Assa Abloy profit falls pandemic slams Asian business

STOCKHOLM, April 7 (Reuters) - Swedish lockmaker Assa Abloy said on Tuesday its operating earnings and like-for-like sales fell in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak hit its Asian business, but had yet to fully impact other regions.

The world’s biggest lockmaker said its operating profit in January through March fell to 2.75 billion Swedish crowns ($274 million) from a year-ago 3.25 billion, while like-for-like sales contracted 3%.

The results were preliminary, with its full quarterly report not due until April 29.

“Due to the spread of COVID-19 and the unprecedented lock down globally in our core markets, the start of 2020 has been challenging,” Assa Abloy CEO Nico Delvaux said in a statement.

Assa said that while business in Asia, above all in China, had been hit hard by the outbreak, operations elsewhere had faced only supply chain challenges from February, while sales had not significantly fallen until March, reflecting the later spread of the disease in regions such as Europe.

“To address the situation that has arisen due to the COVID-19 outbreak, several cost measures and cash flow initiatives are being taken across the group,” it said.

“Amongst others we are implementing reduced working hours, temporary and permanent layoffs, travel bans (and) reduction of consultants, as well as delays of projects.”

Late last month Assa Abloy lowered its proposed annual dividend payout due to the uncertainty created by the pandemic that has now infected about 1.4 million people and spread to most countries across the world.