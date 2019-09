BANGKOK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Thai billionaire Chareon Sirivadhanabhakdi’s hospitality and retail arm, Asset World Corporation (AWC), aims to raise up to 48 billion baht ($1.57 billion) in an initial public offering, the company said on Wednesday.

AWC plans to sell up to 8 billion shares, at 6 baht ($0.1961) per share. ($1 = 30.60 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Louise Heavens)