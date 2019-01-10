Westlaw News
January 10, 2019 / 11:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

8th Circuit rules for Wisconsin bank in Ponzi scheme lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to revive a lawsuit accusing Wisconsin’s Associated Bank of aiding a $194 million Ponzi scheme, ruling that there was insufficient evidence that the bank knew about the fraud.

A split three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a conclusion that the bank aided the scheme “could only be reached through considerable conjecture and speculation.” It affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit, filed in 2013 by a court-appointed receiver who is marshaling assets for the fraud’s victims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Fq9AZe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below