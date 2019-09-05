Prudential to buy online startup Assurance IQ for $2.35 bln -WSJ

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc has agreed to acquire online startup Assurance IQ Inc for $2.35 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing executives of the U.S. insurer.

Prudential would provide up to $1.15 billion in additional cash and equity if Assurance meets certain growth objectives, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2m06wvs)

Prudential and Assurance IQ were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)