Financials
December 13, 2018 / 9:53 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Italy's Salini and Japan's IHI have bid for Astaldi - source

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian builder Astaldi has received two non-binding bids for all or part of its assets, a source said on Thursday, citing a document.

Astaldi, which filed for court protection from creditors in September, filed a document with a court on Wednesday asking for a deadline for its rescue plan to be extended, the source said.

The bids were from Italian construction group Salini Impregilo and Japan’s IHI Corporation, the person added. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.