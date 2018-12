MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Salini Impregilo has not presented any concrete proposal for ailing rival Astaldi, Intesa Sanpaolo CEO said on Monday.

Intesa Sanpaolo, which is Italy’s biggest commercial lender, is one of Astaldi’s creditors. The construction company filed for court protection from creditors in September. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini)