АЛМА-АТА, Sept 19 (Рейтер) - Kazakhstan’s central bank on Wednesday revoked the licence of Astana Banki (Bank of Astana), citing its failure to meet regulatory requirements and boost capital.

The central bank said in a statement it has appointed temporary management at Astana Banki and would seek its liquidation in court. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kim Coghill)