Aston Martin says $162 mln capital raise placed

Oct 28 (Reuters) - British carmaker Aston Martin said on Wednesday all the shares available in its 125-million-pound ($162.91 million) capital raise have been placed or subscribed.

The firm, popular for being James Bond’s carmaker of choice, said Permian Investment Partners, Zelon Holdings, Yew Tree Overseas and other institutional investors have subscribed for the raise that represents about 13.7% of the company’s shares. ($1 = 0.7673 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)