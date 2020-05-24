Aston Martin's chief to leave as a part of shake-up -FT

May 24 (Reuters) - Aston Martin Chief Executive Andy Palmer is leaving the business as part of a shake-up, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The luxury carmaker will name Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, as Palmer's replacement in an announcement scheduled for Tuesday, the report on.ft.com/2LTQhK1 said.

The newspaper said Palmer had not been informed of the upcoming announcement and declined to comment further.

The company did not immediately reply to Reuters request for a comment.