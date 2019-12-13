Aston Martin talking to investors in funding review

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin said on Friday it was in early stage talks with potential investors about building “longer term relationships” which may or may not involve an equity investment, as part of a funding review.

The 106-year firm said in a statement that it was reviewing its funding requirements and various options.

The Financial Times reported earlier that Aston Martin has held meetings over recent weeks with Formula 1 billionaire Lawrence Stroll, other carmakers and potential investors from the Middle East, India and China. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)