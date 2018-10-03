FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 6:10 AM / in 2 hours

Aston Martin prices initial public offering at 19 pounds per share - bookrunner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Aston Martin said on Wednesday it had priced its shares at 19 pounds in its eagerly anticipated London stock market debut, giving the luxury carmaker a valuation of 4.33 billion pounds ($5.63 billion).

The firm, which last year made its first profit since 2010 and has gone bankrupt seven times in its history, is scheduled to begin conditional trading on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7692 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Sinead Cruise)

