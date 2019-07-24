Aston Martin cuts 2019 forecasts on UK, Europe weakness

July 24 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Wednesday lowered several of its forecasts for this year, saying it had been hit by macro-economic uncertainty and weakness in UK and European markets.

The automaker said it now expects annual wholesales to be between 6,300 to 6,500 vehicles, compared with its earlier forecast of 7,100 to 7,300 vehicles.

It also lowered its forecast for adjusted EBITDA margin and said it would cut capital expenditure to about 300 million pounds ($373.35 million), from the 320 million to 340 million pounds expected earlier.