Aston Martin quarterly revenue beats, core profit hit by higher costs

May 15 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin posted better-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday as it sold more vehicles in the Americas and China, but said its expansion push had hit core earnings.

The automaker, which floated on the London Stock Exchange last year, said revenue rose to 196 million pounds ($252.98 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with an estimate of 191.4 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus.

However, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slumped by more than a third on higher costs to support product expansion, the company said in its third ever report card. ($1 = 0.7748 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)