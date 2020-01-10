China's Geely in talks to take stake in Aston Martin - FT

Jan 10 (Reuters) - China’s Geely Automobile Holding held talks with Aston Martin management and investors as it considers investing into the British luxury carmaker, The Financial Times reported here on Friday.

Geely is conducting due diligence as it looks at taking a stake in the 107-year-old UK firm, which warned earlier this week its 2019 profits would almost halve due to weak European markets.

Aston Martin was not immediately available for comment. Geely did not immediately respond to a request for comment.