Aston Martin's biggest investor considers boosting stake

July 1 (Reuters) - Strategic European Investment Group, the biggest investor in Aston Martin, said on Monday it was considering the possibility of making a cash offer for another 3% stake in the luxury carmaker.

The fund said it was considering buying about 6.8 million shares of the automaker at 10 pounds per share.

Strategic European Investment Group is a unit of fund managed by Investindustrial Advisors and has a 30.97% stake in Aston Martin, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

