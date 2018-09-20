FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aston Martin aims for 5 billion-pound October IPO

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin said on Thursday it was seeking a valuation of up to 5.07 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) as it set a price range of 17.50 pounds to 22.50 pounds per share for its stock market flotation.

The company, famed for making the sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond, said last month it was pursuing an initial public offering (IPO), the first British carmaker to do so for decades.

The automaker will publish a prospectus later on Thursday and hopes to announce its final pricing on or around Oct. 3. It expects its shares to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange on or around Oct. 8.

The firm is expecting 25 percent of its stock to be floated, nearly 57 million shares. ($1 = 0.7606 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by James Davey)

