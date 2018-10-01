Carmaker Aston Martin says books covered for IPO

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Luxury British carmaker maker Aston Martin said it had tightened the price range for its stock market listing to 18.50 pounds ($24.11) per share to 20 pounds, and had covered its books at that offer.

The company, famed for making the sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond, said last month it planned to sell around 25 percent of its stock. It had set the range at 17.50 pounds to 22.50 pounds per share, equating to a deal size of about 1.0-1.27 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7673 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)