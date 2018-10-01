FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 1, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Carmaker Aston Martin says books covered for IPO

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Luxury British carmaker maker Aston Martin said it had tightened the price range for its stock market listing to 18.50 pounds ($24.11) per share to 20 pounds, and had covered its books at that offer.

The company, famed for making the sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond, said last month it planned to sell around 25 percent of its stock. It had set the range at 17.50 pounds to 22.50 pounds per share, equating to a deal size of about 1.0-1.27 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7673 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.