Market News
May 13, 2020 / 6:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aston Martin posts deep loss as coronavirus outbreak hits sales

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Aston Martin posted a first-quarter pretax loss of 119 million pound ($146 million) after sales dropped by nearly a third due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the destocking of dealers, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 and the resulting global economic shutdown has had a material impact on our performance this quarter,” said Chief Executive Andy Palmer.

Core retail sales slumped 31% year-on-year, the company said. ($1 = 0.8144 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below