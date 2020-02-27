Aston Martin's losses deepen, CFO to leave

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin posted a 104.3 million-pound ($136 million) pretax loss in 2019, after a tough year in which its sales fell and share price slumped as it ploughed money into its first sport utility vehicle.

The loss from the central England-based firm comes after the firm posted a 7% decline in core wholesale demand.

The company said Chief Finance Officer Mark Wilson will step down from his role no later than April 30.

It said there had been some disruption to the supply of certain components due to the coronavirus outbreak but it had not seen an impact on production, with components secured until at least the end of March.