Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 29, 2020 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Aston Martin's losses grow as sales tumble

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Carmaker Aston Martin, which has changed boss and brought in a billionaire investor this year amid a torrid performance, posted on Wednesday a first-half pre-tax loss of 227 million pounds ($293 million) as sales slumped.

Popular for being James Bond’s carmaker of choice, the firm has had a difficult time since it floated in 2018 as demand disappointed and it burnt through cash, prompting it to give a stake to a consortium led by billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

The firm’s loss in the same period last year was 80 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7741 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
