Aston Martin's profits rise as sales double

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Aston Martin posted a 900 percent increase in third-quarter profit before tax to 3.1 million pounds ($4 million) as the newly listed carmaker continues a growth plan which saw its volumes double in the period.

The luxury brand, which last month became the first British carmaker in decades to float on the London Stock Exchange, said it expected full-year sales to come in at the top end of expectations at up to 6,400 vehicles.

Total volumes rose 99 percent to 1,776 vehicles, helped by a 185 percent increase in the Americas and a 133 percent increase in Asia Pacific. ($1 = 0.7686 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by James Davey)