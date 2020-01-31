Basic Materials
January 31, 2020 / 7:13 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Billionaire Lawrence Stroll takes stake in ailing carmaker Aston Martin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll will take a roughly 20% stake in Aston Martin for nearly 200 million pounds ($263 million) as the ailing carmaker raises funds to turn around a poor performance hit by weaker-than-expected sales.

The company will raise a total of 500 million pounds, including a rights issue from existing major shareholders.

Stroll will join the board as executive chairman, replacing Penny Hughes, who will step down, the company said. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below