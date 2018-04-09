FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 5:49 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Indonesia's Astra denies talks with Farallon over Bank Permata

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International has not held talks with Farallon Capital Management over the sale of a stake in Bank Permata, an Astra spokesman said on Monday.

Shares in Bank Permata rose more than 10 percent on Monday after Kontan cited a source as saying U.S.-based Farallon was seeking to buy a 44.6 percent stake in the lender. Astra and Standard Chartered each hold 44.6 percent of the lender.

“We haven’t had any talks with Farallon. Astra and Standard Chartered are still committed to improving the health of Permata Bank,” said Boy Kelana, Astra’s head of corporate communications. Standard Chartered and Farallon could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
