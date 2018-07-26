FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 9:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia's Astra International H1 profit climbs on coal business boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International reported an 11 percent growth in first-half net income, supported mainly by its coal mining business, the company said on Thursday.

Astra’s January-June net income stood at 10.38 trillion rupiah ($718.1 million), it said in a statement, compared with 9.34 trillion a year earlier.

Income from its mining and heavy equipment unit rose 60 percent, while income from the automotive segment stagnated in the first half. ($1 = 14,455 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

