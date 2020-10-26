Indonesia's Astra International Jan-Sept profit down 12% Y/Y due to coronavirus pandemic

JAKARTA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International posted net income for the January-Sep period of 14.04 trillion rupiah ($959.67 million), down 12% from the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Net income included the sale of its stake in Bank Permata, the statement said.

Astra’s profit in the first nine months came in 8.16 trillion rupiah excluding the sale, down 49% from a year earlier due to coronavirus pandemic affecting automotive sales. ($1 = 14,630.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Jon Boyle)