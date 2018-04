JAKARTA, April 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk posted a 2 percent decline in first-quarter net profit amid lower automotive sales, the company said in a statement.

Astra’s net profit for the quarter fell to 4.98 trillion rupiah ($358.66 million) from 5.08 trillion rupiah in the year- earlier period. ($1 = 13,885.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)