South Africa's Astral Foods CEO to take extended leave after surgery

JOHANNESBURG ,Aug 14 (Reuters) - South African poultry producer Astral Foods on Wednesday said its CEO will take extended leave to recuperate after cardiovascular surgery.

Astral, which also manufactures animal feed, said in a statement Chris Schutte would undergo the high risk surgery on Aug. 19, and required time to recuperate as ordered by his physicians.

“Astral’s competent executive management team is in place to deal with all relevant operational matters,” the company said, adding that Chief Financial Officer Daan Ferreira would be the main point of contact during Schutte’s absence. (Reporting by Onke Ngcuka, Editing by Nqobile Dludla and Deepa Babington)