South Africa's Astral Foods H1 profit jumps more than five fold

May 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Astral Foods Ltd said on Monday its half-year profit rose more than five fold, helped by higher sales and prices in its poultry business.

Astral, which also manufactures animal feeds, reported diluted headline earnings of 1,972 cents for the six-months ended March, from 355 cents reported a year ago.

This was in line with an increase of between 1,958 cents and 1,994 cents per share that the firm flagged to the market.

Group revenue rose 15 percent to 6.67 billion rand.