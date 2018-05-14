FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 14, 2018 / 5:32 AM / in an hour

South Africa's Astral Foods H1 profit jumps more than five fold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Astral Foods Ltd said on Monday its half-year profit rose more than five fold, helped by higher sales and prices in its poultry business.

Astral, which also manufactures animal feeds, reported diluted headline earnings of 1,972 cents for the six-months ended March, from 355 cents reported a year ago.

This was in line with an increase of between 1,958 cents and 1,994 cents per share that the firm flagged to the market.

Group revenue rose 15 percent to 6.67 billion rand.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.