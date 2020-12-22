REFILE-AstraZeneca-Amgen experimental drug fails late-stage asthma study

(Refiles to add story key word search)

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Drugmakers AstraZeneca and Amgen said on Tuesday their experimental asthma drug tezepelumab failed to meet the main goal of reducing patients’ dependence on steroids while keeping the condition in check in a late-stage trial.

The 48-week trial involved patients with severe asthma who required oral corticosteroids on top of the standard regimen, the companies said, adding that their medication was compared against placebo.